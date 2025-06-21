Ahead of polls, Nitish hikes social security pension in Bihar to 1,100; Jeevika workers honorarium doubled

In a move to further strengthen the NDA’s women vote bank ahead of assembly polls due in October-November, the NDA government in Bihar led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an increase in the monthly pension for elderly, disabled persons, and widowed women from ₹400 to ₹1,100. The decision, which will take effect from July, would impact 1,09,69,255 beneficiaries under the state’s Social Security Pension Scheme. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and others poses for pictures after the 'Mahila Samvad' program in Patna on Saturday. (PTI)

In another major decision, Kumar also announced to double the honorarium of all the workers associated with Jeevika. The state government announced to bear the additional amount of honorarium increase of these employees. There are nearly 1.40 lakh workers working for various types of administrative, training and other works related to self-help groups and are doing good work towards making women empowered and self-reliant.

The CM also announced to lower the interest rate on loans taken by self-help groups under the Jeevika project. “Self-help groups will now have to pay only 7 percent interest on bank loans of more than ₹3 lakh. Earlier, self-help groups had to pay 10 percent interest on bank loans of more than ₹3 lakh. Now after the reduction in interest rate, the additional amount to be given to the banks as interest will be given by the government. This will increase the income of Jeevika sisters and their standard of living will improve further,” said Kumar through at post on X.

“I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of ₹1100 instead of ₹400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get pension at the increased rate from the month of July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot,” Kumar announced on X.

The announcements were made after a review meeting on Saturday of ‘Mahila Samvad Programme’ after holding similar programmes at different districts, a programme through which NDA government is trying to reach out nearly 37,257,477 women voters which form 47.75% of Bihar’s total voting population of 78,022,933 as per revised voter list published in January this year. “The core of the programme was around 12.7 million Jeevika didis,” said an official.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announcing that ₹2,500 will be deposited in the accounts of women under Mai-Bahin Samman Yojna, if his party forms the government in the state, and Beti (Benefit Education Training Income) Samman Yojana for girls’ education.

The Congress has also announced a Mai Behan Man Yojana.

The Janata Dal (United) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are seeking to consolidate their position against an opposition front led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year, and the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power while the INDIA Bloc will be giving a competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government.

Women form the core voters for Nitish Kumar in particular and the NDA in general. Kumar’s three main initiatives, the improved law and order, especially related to women security; the ‘Jeevika’ poverty alleviation programme started by Nitish; and the 50 per cent quota for women in panchayat and municipal bodies, have helped in a long way in retaining their faith over the years.

Earlier on June 12, chief minister Kumar had increased the limit of giving administrative approval of schemes in MNREGA for the head of the Gram Panchayats from the existing ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. The government also announced increasing the monthly allowance of representatives of all levels of Panchayati Raj institutions by one and a half times.

Mukhiyas and Sarpanchs in Bihar would now be getting ₹7,500 per month as against ₹5,000 earlier, whereas Ward members and Panchs would be getting ₹1,200 per month as against ₹800 per month earlier. The remuneration was earlier hiked last year (2024) from ₹2,500 per month to ₹5,000 per month for mukhiyas and sarpanchs. Similarly, the salaries of Ward members and panch were raised from ₹500 to ₹800. The proposal would now go to cabinet for clearance. There are 8,062 panchayats in Bihar.