Ahead of teachers’ transfer policy, Samrat says no excuses after choice posting

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said that the government was trying to resolve the vexed issue of teachers’ transfer with a policy that would favour all, but the teachers would also be required to deliver what is expected of them - quality education in schools.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressing during Sahyog Shivir at Kaimur in Bihar on Tuesday. (HT photo)

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“The government will accommodate all teachers with choice positing as far as possible - in the neighbouring panchayats for women and neighbouring blocks for men- but you all will have to teach the children well. There will be no compromise on that,” he made it clear, while speaking at a public rally in Kaimur.

The statement is significant in the context of long-awaited transfer and posting for teachers, which has remained inconclusive in the last couple of years and triggered unrest among them.

Choudhary said the government is fully conscious of teachers’ convenience, especially female teachers, who would be posted near their homes.

“We have decided that our sisters (female teachers) will get the opportunity to teach in the panchayat right next to their homes, so that they face no inconvenience in commuting. Similarly, for our brother teachers, postings will be arranged in the block adjacent to their home block,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the CM also had a stern message for the truant teachers. “The government will grant you a convenient transfer and provide all facilities, but remember no excuses will be accepted when it comes to teaching children. Focus on teaching and work to advance Bihar’s young ones,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the CM also had a stern message for the truant teachers. “The government will grant you a convenient transfer and provide all facilities, but remember no excuses will be accepted when it comes to teaching children. Focus on teaching and work to advance Bihar’s young ones,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Choudhary said the government’s goal is not just to open schools, but to improve the quality of education so that the students do not have to look beyond for crutches in coaching institutes. “The government is striving to ensure that the children of poor, farmers and middle-class families of the state get good education,” he added.

Bihar Government has prepared a new transfer policy for around 5.80 lakh teachers (BPSC qualified, regular, and others), head teachers and headmasters, and that is set to be placed in the cabinet for approval. It would have the option of voluntary, mutual and priority transfers. Those who would not like transfer could have the option of remaining where they are.

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The interested teachers would be required to apply on the portal with their choices. The transfers would be done in accordance with the subject wise requirement for rationalisation to have a realistic view of existing vacancies.

Last year in August, the issue of large-scale transfer of teachers had snowballed ahead of election after the ruling dispensation leaders also flagged several issues and the teachers’ bodies ventilated their grievances.

During a review after transfers under special circumstances in 2025, it came to light that Bihar had been left with 3331 schools with just one or two teachers and 29 schools without any teacher, while there are 14213 schools with student-teacher ratio of above 40, prompting move to depute teachers in understaffed schools.

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Interestingly, Patna, the state capital where teachers usually vie for posting, had the second highest number of 57 single teacher schools and 383 two teacher schools, only behind Banka with 65 single-teacher and 413 two teacher schools in the state.