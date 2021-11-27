Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ahmadiyya Muslims holds peace symposium in Amritsar
others

Ahmadiyya Muslims holds peace symposium in Amritsar

The chief secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community Shiraz Ahmed presided over the peace symposium held in Amritsar; the idea was to exchange ideologies toward building a peaceful world
Doves fly by in Japan; the Ahmadiyya Muslim community conducted a peace symposium aiming to bring together people of all faiths. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar Ahmadiyya Muslim Community conducted a peace symposium in Amritsar, on Thursday night, bringing people from different faith and walks of life under one roof to exchange their ideologies toward building a peaceful world. The conference was presided by Shiraz Ahmed, chief secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, in India. He was joined by eminent personalities from the government, religious communities, and all cultural backgrounds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP