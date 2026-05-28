AI-based parcel sorting system coming soon for India Post

India Post is developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based automatic parcel sorting system in a major push to modernise postal services and strengthen its logistics network amid the rapid growth of e-commerce and courier deliveries. File photo of India Post office.

Confirming the development, postmaster general Rajeev Umrao said the rising volume of e-commerce business has put additional pressure on parcel services, prompting the department to build a modern, technology-driven logistics network. He added that under the direction of Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, post offices across Uttar Pradesh are gradually being upgraded into a modern logistics network equipped with advanced technology.

The upcoming technology will automate parcel sorting, route identification and delivery management, significantly reducing processing time and minimising human intervention, officials said.

According to officials, the department is also working on a smart route optimisation system that will analyse factors such as distance, traffic conditions and delivery destinations to ensure faster and more accurate parcel movement. The initiative is expected to improve logistics operations and enhance delivery timelines across both urban and rural areas across the region.

Under the proposed AI-based system, machines will automatically scan parcel barcodes and addresses to categorise consignments. This automated process, he said, will reduce the time required for manual sorting and lower the chances of incorrect deliveries. Officials project that the AI-powered sorting mechanism is expected to improve overall delivery timelines by 15 to 20%.

The postal department has already introduced several digital initiatives, including Advanced Postal Technology (APT 2.0) which is a next-generation platform aimed at modernising postal operations and strengthening last-mile service delivery, as well as 24 Speed Post services featuring real-time tracking, OTP-based delivery and smart monitoring facilities.

Officials added that the new AI-enabled system is expected to further strengthen postal services in both urban and rural regions, benefiting small traders, online sellers and consumers by ensuring faster and more reliable delivery of goods, including to remote villages.