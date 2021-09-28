Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Others
others

Air connectivity from Agra to Lucknow, Bhopal soon

For Lucknow, the flight, operated by Indigo Airlines, will take off at 2.45 pm from Lucknow and reach Agra at 3.45 pm
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Air Connectivity: The flight for Bhopal, which was to begin from October 2, is now expected to begin from October 10. (ANI)

Agra The city of Taj is all set to have air connectivity with Lucknow and Bhopal soon, informed, Airport director (Agra), A A Ansari on Monday.

For Lucknow, the flight, operated by Indigo Airlines, will take off at 2.45 pm from Lucknow and reach Agra at 3.45 pm and in return, it will take off at 4pm and reach Lucknow at 5 pm, he said.

“The flight for Bhopal, which was to begin from October 2, is now expected to begin from October 10. The flight will be available on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Ansari.

This flight will take off from Bhopal at 11.35 am and reach Agra airport at 1.10 pm. After a halt of 20 minutes, it will fly back at 1.30 pm to reach Bhopal at 2.55 pm, he said.

Besides this, the flight for Ahmedabad, which was earlier thrice in a week from Agra, would now be available six days a week and its service has also been extended till Nagpur, he added.

