Air Force Station Agra welcomes first C-295 with fly-past, water cannon salute 

The newly-inducted C-295, a modern military transport aircraft, joined a flying squadron of the Central Air Command during a ceremony at the Air Force Station in Agra on Thursday. The event featured an impressive fly-past, with the new C-295 flanked in formation by two Su-30s, and was attended by various civil and military dignitaries, as per a press statement issued by public relation office for Defence on Friday. The induction ceremony for C-295 at Air Force Station in Agra (SOURCED)

The new aircraft was welcomed with a traditional ‘water cannon salute’ as it taxied into the squadron premises. It as a moment of pride for Air Force Station Agra to receive the first C-295 aircraft on the morning of January 30, 2025, in the presence of Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, the statement added.

The authorities stated that the induction of the aircraft marks a significant transformation that will boost air operations in the region, adding that the use of airpower to achieve military objectives in the Central Air Command is steadily increasing, and the versatility of this aircraft is perfectly suited to meet these challenge.

Defence officials stated that the aircraft’s long range, efficient lifting capacity, multi-role capabilities, self-protection features, and modern onboard equipment will enable optimal use in meeting military objectives along the northern border.

This aircraft will also enhance the training of para commandos and special forces, enabling them to deployed in realistic scenarios to address any threats from across the borders or respond to contingencies that requires swift and reliable domestic response.

The ceremony concluded with the slogan ‘Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam,’ followed by an exchange of mementos and a group photograph of team Agra with the first aircraft inducted.