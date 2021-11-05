Air quality in Bihar worsens after Diwali, but better than Delhi

PATNA

Despite the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on firecrackers, residents of Patna continued to burst crackers, which brought down the air quality in several cities on Thursday late evening and Friday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday, Muzaffarpur recorded “very poor” air quality, with air quality index (AQI) of 306, which was the worst in the state, followed by Patna and Hajipur which recorded “poor” air quality with index value 268 and 248 respectively. Gaya recorded cleaner air with “satisfactory” air quality.

National capital Delhi recorded “severe” air quality, with index value of 462.

On Diwali, Patna’s AQI hovered between 240 to 270 9 pm onwards.

Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) is conducting 14-day special monitoring in Patna to assess air and noise pollution before and after Diwali from October 28 to November 7 and analysis report will be released by November 10, said an official.

BSPCB’s chairman Ashok Ghosh said, “AQI in the state seems better in comparison to last year’s Diwali. Overall AQI remained ‘poor’ in Patna on Diwali for two years in a row but index value stood at 233 this year which was 276 last year.”

“Ban imposed on crackers bursting remained ineffective in the state as fireworks sight and sound were visible commonly. Muzaffarpur’s worst AQI indicates high rate of cracker bursting while the state capital may have witnessed comparatively lower cracker bursting”, he said.

Ghosh said Bihar’s air quality, however, is much better than Delhi and adjoining regions post-Diwali due to meteorological conditions.

“Weather transition has accelerated in northern region but it’s slow in Bihar. This can be one of the major factors for vast difference in air quality of Delhi and Bihar. Air quality is likely to deteriorate in coming days after onset of winter season,” he said.

Ankita Jyoti, senior programme officer at Centre of Environment and Energy Development (CEED), said, “There is hardly any improvement in air quality of the state from last year during Diwali festivities. Though overall air quality of Patna is categorised ‘poor’ but several air monitoring stations in recorded ‘severe’ air quality for long hours on Diwali and post Diwali.”

“Ban on crackers were totally ineffective as crackers were easily accessible locally. We need to bring behavioural change in public by regular sensitisation before imposing ban as several people burst crackers just to flout the norms. We need to aware masses about hazardous impact of firecrackers and their impact on environment,” she said.

Patna’s AQI on Diwali in past years:

Year Category AQI

2021 Poor 233

2020 Poor 276

2019 Very poor 345

2018 Severe 431

(Data Source: BSPCB)