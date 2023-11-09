Air Quality Woes: Revenue dept to extracting UPPCB-imposed penalties

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has initiated the imposition of penalties on various firms for violations of pollution norms, with the Revenue Department set to facilitate their collection, according to an official statement.

Penalties were imposed after multiple warnings were issued to them for failing to meet pollution compliance standards in the area. (HT Photo)

In response to a recent directive from Manoj Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the Revenue Department will be responsible for enforcing the penalties levied by the UPPCB, as stated by Umesh Chandra Shukla, the regional officer at UPPCB.

“Flyover firms now following norms”

Regarding two firms engaged in the construction of two flyovers on the Ring Road, working under the Public Works Department (PWD), both were fined by the UPPCB, totaling ₹1.83 crore. One firm was penalised with a fine of ₹1 crore, while the other received a fine of ₹83 lakh. These penalties were imposed after multiple warnings were issued to them for failing to meet pollution compliance standards in the area. Shukla confirmed that the PWD has intervened, and the firms have since begun adhering to the pollution norms.

Efforts to improve Lalbagh and Talkatora AQI: CPCB

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lalbagh and Talkatora areas of Lucknow has consistently remained at ‘very poor’ levels, exceeding 350 marks daily. UPPCB is actively working to lower the AQI in both areas by implementing extensive measures. Shukla reported that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is heavily employing water vehicles to reduce air pollutants through massive sprinkling.

Shukla identified broken roads and vehicular emissions as the primary sources of pollution in the area, emphasizing that the highest AQI in Talkatora is not solely attributable to industries but also results from damaged roads and narrow lanes.

On Wednesday, Talkatora recorded an average AQI of 364, while Lalbagh registered an AQI of 324, and Kendriya Vidyalaya recorded 207. The AQI categories are as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Lucknow’s AQI remains poor for the 4th consecutive day

Lucknow’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day, with a reading of 235 recorded on Wednesday’s 4 pm bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Previous days saw readings of 237 on Tuesday, 251 on Monday, and 274 on Sunday.

AQI levels across other U.P. districts (BOX)

Severe:

Greater Noida: 478

Noida: 405

Very Poor:

Ghaziabad: 384

Hapur: 320

Meerut: 364

Poor:

Bareilly: 204

Bulandshahr: 264

Firozabad: 204

Lucknow: 235

Muzaffarnagar: 281

Pratapgarh: 236

Prayagraj: 212

