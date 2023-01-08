Airline employee robbed by auto driver, aide in Gurugram

A 40-year-old sales executive of an airline was robbed by an unidentified auto driver and his aide on Thursday night, police said. The victim alleged that his motorcycle broke down and he parked it near Palam Vihar and boarded an auto. The suspects took him to an isolated spot in Sector 21 and robbed him of cash and his belongings, said police.

The victim, Brijpal Singh Khatri, a resident of Burari in Delhi, left his office around 11.30pm on Thursday. After reaching Palam Vihar, his motorcycle developed a snag and he was waiting for a public transport when an auto stopped and offered lift. He told the auto driver to take him to the Kapashera border.

The auto already had a passenger before Khatri got into it, police said.

“However, the auto driver took a different route and when Khatri enquired about it, the former assured him that it was a new road and will take him to his destination faster”, said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

“They took Khatri to a secluded place in Sector 21 and assaulted him. The co-passenger was the driver’s associate. They took his phone, wallet, cash and other belongings and fled from the spot after throwing him out of the auto,” ACP Sangwan added.

Police said they have registered a case under Section 34 (common intention), 392 (robbery) and 379 (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station.

ACP Sangwan said they are scanning CCTV footage of the stretch to identify the suspects. “Two teams have been formed and they are conducting an investigation,” he added.

