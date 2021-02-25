Ajit Pawar fails to follow up on road widening project in Pune

PUNE As the opposition parties opposed Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, had given instructions to put the project on hold until a decision is taken, but PMC has not got anything in writing about the decision.

When the PMC standing committee decided to widen 323 roads in the first phase, Pawar had opposed it, but later PMC did not get any instructions from the minister and has now called for suggestions and objections from residents, said officials.

Later, a meeting for the same was held in Mumbai where Pawar and urban development minister Eknath Shinde were present along with PMC officials. PMC had put forth the project details before the ministers during the meeting.

Former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, has also backed the proposal.