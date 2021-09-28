Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akal Takht jathedar returns from Pak, says ETPB will restore neglected gurdwaras
others

Akal Takht jathedar returns from Pak, says ETPB will restore neglected gurdwaras

The Akal Takht jathedar had been invited to Pak to attend functions being held at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, to mark Joti Jot of Guru Nanak; he also visited other historic gurdwaras
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Historic gurdwaras in a dilapidated condition in Pakistan must be restored to original form, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh (in pic) said a meeting with the ETPB. (HT Photo)

Amritsar Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday returned from an eigh-day tour to Pakistan. After crossing over to India through the Wagah-Attari border, he told the media, “The visit went well and we were blessed to have a darshan (tour) of historic gurdwaras in Pakistan.”

“I also held a meeting with the top brass of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), which is custodian of properties of minority communities — Hindus and Sikhs. Here, I requested them to pay attention to historic gurdwaras which are in dilapidated condition. I demanded the restoration of the buildings of these gurdwaras, instead of replacing them with new one,” the jathedar added.

He added that the specifically mentioned that the conditions of Shaheedi Asthans of Bhai Mani Singh and Bhai Taru Singh, and the Diwan Khana associated with the 5th Sikh master Guru Arjan Dev in Lahore was not good.

“Officials of the ETPB were receptive to our demands and told us that were are already restoring some of the shrines, and will now focus on the places we suggested,” the jathedar added.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) had invited Giani Harpreet Singh, along with his family, to Pakistan to attend functions being held at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, to mark Joti Jot (immersion in the eternal light) Gurpurb (day) of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh religion, on September 22.

