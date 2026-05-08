Kohima, A marathon was organised by Akashvani Kohima to mark 90 years of broadcasting in the country on Friday. Akashvani Kohima organises marathon to mark 90 years of broadcasting in India

The marathon, flagged off from Old MLA Hostel Junction by Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, B Henok Buchem, culminated at High School junction.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Director of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland, Kethosituo Sekhose, said radio continues to remain an important source of information, particularly in rural areas.

Sekhose said radio has connected generations over the decades and continues to play a vital role in reaching people across communities.

Stressing the importance of fitness and healthy living, he encouraged citizens to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through active participation in nation-building.

In his speech, Buchem described the event as a symbol of the "marathon of voices, music, news and stories" that have reached millions of people through broadcasting over the decades.

He said the occasion was not only a milestone in the history of broadcasting but also a celebration of unity fostered through shared narratives and songs.

Programme Executive Khriesaneisa Rutsa highlighted that Akashvani Kohima completed 63 years of service in January 2026 and currently broadcasts more than 55 programmes through its Primary Channel and FM channel Tragopan.

He said the station has been organising a series of commemorative activities since June 2025.

Rutsa also said that through its programme "My Beloved Village", Akashvani Kohima has reached audiences in remote villages across all districts of Nagaland.

Altogether 180 students from six government schools along with Akashvani staff members participated in the marathon, which was organised to promote fitness, public participation and national unity.

In the boys' category, Ketouselie of TM Government High School secured first position, while Vibeizonuo Nienu of Dr Neilhouzhu Kire Government Higher Secondary School, Seikhazou, won the girls' category.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.