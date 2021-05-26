Akhilesh lashes out at BJP for ‘planning poll strategy amid pandemic’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing it as “audacious and shameless” for having held a meeting of top leadership to strategise for the coming UP Assembly polls.

In a statement, Akhilesh said, “People are dying of Corona and black fungus due to government’s lack of administrative acumen and negligence; even last rites aren’t possible in many cases. Still, the party is doing a brainstorming with the prime minister and BJP state leadership for preparing a strategy for the polls (2022 UP assembly elections). We have never seen such a display of shamelessness in democracy.”

There have been news reports that top BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamasewak Sangh) leadership had been in a huddle in Delhi over the forthcoming UP assembly elections.

Akhilesh said: “All that the BJP is bothered about is selfish politics and fake publicity. It is least bothered about peoples’ lives or livelihood and is focused on political power. Would people of UP forget all this? Anyways, the people in the state have resolved to dislodge BJP in 2022 and they will get relief when SP government returns.”

He said: “There is no let-up in Covid and black fungus death yet. In rural areas, the situation is worst, but in the state capital and big cities patients were suffering and dying because of lack of life-saving medicines. The CM is hopping from place to place making tall claims, completely oblivious to the grim situation at home.”

He said that those harping on ‘saving lives and livelihood’ were actually endangering both. The condition of daily wagers is deteriorating, the poor, labourers, vendors, and small traders are the worst hit, he said.

“For the last one month prices of essential food items have shot up. Oil, vegetable prices have gone up multifold. Prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas have increased, and household budgets have gone haywire. Animal farmers are facing problems regarding feed and fodder, milk consumption has been badly hit,” he said. “Small scale industries have begun retrenching employees, daily wagers aren’t getting employment, the books-notebooks-stationery businesses have collapsed, and textile or footwear industry too is out of business,” he said.