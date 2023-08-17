Day 2 Of SP Training Camp: Akhilesh briefs party cadres on I.N.D.I.A alliance, says there is a strategy to defeat BJP

KANPUR Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP while addressing the party’s training camp in Banda (Bundelkhand) on its second day. This camp is the first one to be held after recent I.N.D.I.A alliance meets, of which SP had been a key participant.

On Thursday, Yadav accused the saffron party of blatant falsehoods. “BJP leaders make false oaths and lies in the name of God without hesitation,” he asserted during his speech at JN Degree College.

Challenging the government’s commitments, he raised questions about the defence corridor’s status. Yadav reminded that the Prime Minister had announced missile manufacturing in Bundelkhand. “Where are the missiles now? Has the defence corridor been realised?” he queried, directed at BJP leaders.

Yadav also took a dig at the media, claiming their discourse is influenced by budget allocations. “Consider the magnitude of challenges we confront,” he remarked.

The SP leader emphasised that the “I.N.D.I.A alliance” and his party’s “PDA model” (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) would help them secure victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. He attributed this projection to the “inaction” of the BJP government. “The absence of missile and tank production, inadequate water supply to households, ongoing large-scale migration, and persistent unemployment are the government’s legacies,” he said.

Targeting the government’s handling of unemployment, healthcare, and education, Akhilesh claimed that BJP leaders often evade pertinent questions. “When I posed questions to the CM, he mistakenly assumed I was referring to population issues,” he recounted. He claimed that when the topic of farmers is raised, the government shifts focus to ‘Nandis’ (cows).

“There are countless Nandis (cows) roaming the streets. I propose that officials gift them all to the CM,” he quipped, questioning the allocation of funds for cow shelters. “Gram pradhans have negligible responsibilities but are tasked with caring for stray cows,” he added.

Akhilesh also criticised the BJP for ethnic violence in Manipur, asserting that such inhumane behaviour clashes with Indian culture. He highlighted the plight of two women, one of whom was the wife of a soldier who served in the Kargil war. “The BJP’s divisive politics is responsible for the turmoil in Manipur,” he concluded.

