Akhilesh Yadav shares his version of ‘U.P. mein ka ba’

LUCKNOW In the wake of the controversy around Neha Rathore’s satirical song, Samajwadi Party chief and leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, took to Twitter to share his version of ‘U.P. mein ka ba’ on Wednesday.

The SP chief’s latest salvo on the Uttar Pradesh government came ahead of the Budget presentation. (HT Photo)

Taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government, Yadav tweeted, “U.P. mein ka ba, U.P. mein a spate of fake cases ba; U.P. mein poor-farmers are distressed ba, U.P. mein attack Dalits-Backwards ba; U.P. mein businesses crashed ba; U.P. mein corruption ba; U.P. mein publicity without work ba; U.P. mein wait for next elections ba; U.P. mein BJP out in next elections ba.”

The SP chief’s latest salvo on the Uttar Pradesh government came ahead of the Budget presentation. The rap put out by Yadav claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the next assembly elections due to issues like “fake FIRs”, “farmers’ crisis”, “attack on Backward sections”, “corruption” and “publicity without work”, among others.

Many see this tweet as the SP chief extending her support to folk singer Neha Rathore. Earlier, Akhilesh had retweeted the ‘U.P. mein ka ba 2.0’ song on the Kanpur Dehat incident the day Neha shared its link on the micro-blogging site.

