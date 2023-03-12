Alaya Apartment Cave-in: 3-member panel submits probe report to U.P. govt

LUCKNOW Nearly one-and-a-half months after the unfortunate collapse of the Alaya Apartment building in Lucknow, a three-member panel -- led by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob -- has submitted its probe report to the state government. According to sources, the report blames several officers and engineers for the cave-in, which claimed three lives. According to sources, the report blames several officers and engineers for the cave-in, which claimed three lives. (File Photo)

It is likely that the government will decide on its further course of action against the responsible officials based on the report. Earlier, on January 25 (after the collapse), principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad had ordered an investigation to find out the reasons for the fall of the five-storeyed building. Apart from divisional commissioner, Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police, and Jitendra Banga, chief engineer of PWD, were also part of the probe committee.

Official sources say that in the report submitted to the home department, LESA engineers and LDA officials have been blamed. Besides, the report also gives suggestions on how to prevent such accidents in the future.

According to the order of the principal secretary (home), the report was to be submitted to the government within seven days but due to the Global Investors’ Summit and the G20 summit, the investigations got delayed and it took one-and-a-half months for the panel to complete the report.