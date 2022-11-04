Alcohol addict son kills 70-year-old father in a fit of rage in Baghpat

A man killed his septuagenarian father who raised objection over his addition to liquor. The incident occurred in Dhikana village of Baraut area of district Baghpat on Wednesday night.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused identified as Bittu who is still at large. “Teams have been formed and attempts are being made to arrest the absconding son,” said Narendra Singh Sirohi, inspector of Baraut Kotwali. He said that Bittu’s elder brother Rammehar has given a written complaint against him.

The deceased Dharampal, 70, was a resident of village Dhikana and Bittu is his youngest son among six other children. Dharampal used to object over Bittu’s drinking habit and on the day of the incident, Bittu was consuming liquor at home.

In fit of rage, Bittu started beating Dharampal when the latter raised objection. He hit his face and head with a brick and eventually killed him.

Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to his house but Bittu had managed to escape by then. Villagers then reported the incident to Baraut police and the body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

Bittu has addiction to liquor and therefore his elder brothers have snapped all ties with him and he was staying with his father. His wife Kajal had also left him because of his addiction.