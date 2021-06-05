Aligarh hooch tragedy : Cops make public announcement to alert villagers against unclaimed liquor

In view of rising number of deaths in last week’s hooch tragedy in Aligarh, the district police are now making public announcements warning villagers not to consume liquor from unclaimed bottles found near canals and remote areas of the district.

The step was taken following deaths of 5 labourers, who had consumed spurious liquor recovered from a canal in Aligarh on Thursday. On Friday too, unclaimed liquor bottles were traced from a canal in Akarabad in Aligarh by a labourer who died after consuming the illicit liquor.

As per rough estimates, so far over 100 people have died in the last week’s hooch tragedy. It is believed that those who possess the spurious liquor are now dumping them in remote places and canals to avoid police action.

“We have asked the public to inform the police at 112 about such liquor bottles. Vigil has been enhanced near canals and villages nearby to them. The police officials in nearby districts of Etah, Kasganj and Mathura have also been alerted and the irrigation department has also been urged to remain vigilant,” said SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Nathani.

He said 17 cases have been registered and 40 accused sent to jail after being booked under Goonda/Gangster Act. Also, their illegal properties are being demolished. The reward on absconding accused Rishi Sharma has been increased to ₹75,000.

“Six police teams have been constituted and raids are being conducted at suspected spots in Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan to nab those absconding and linked with hooch tragedy. We have arrested Neeraj Chaudhary who is carrying a reward of ₹25,000 and is brother-in-law of jailed liquor mafia Anil Chaudhary,” he said.

On Saturday, the Upper Ganga Canal passing through Aligarh was searched for such bottles, he said.