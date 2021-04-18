All 100 wards of Prayagraj to be sanitised on weekends

In view of the sudden surge in the number of corona positive cases in the city for the past one week, which has broken all the previous records, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to sanitise all the 100 wards of the city on a war footing.

For this purpose, it has been decided that the vehicles being used by PMC, presently being used for improving the quality of air in the city, like anti-smog gun, water vehicle and sprinkler and the vehicles used by Jal Sansthan including jetting machines will be used for the sanitisation work. The sanitisation work will be carried out on weekends (Saturday’s and Sunday’s).

Altogether 17 vehicles have been pressed into the service and the entire 100 wards of the city have been distributed among eight zones. These zones have been given two vehicles each for sanitisation work barring zone one which consists of areas around Khuldabad. This had been the area where maximum numbers of patients were reported in the recent spike in the cases. These localities include the Himmatganj, Chuck Niratul, Beniganj, Kareli, Sultanpur Bhava, Karelabagh etc.

According to the public relation officer (PRO) of PMC PK Mishra, the sanitisation work was carried out on Saturday as well in all eight zones of the city.

The PRO further informed that zone two consists of localities around Muttiganj, zone three have areas of Civil Lines and Katra, zone four has Allahapur and Georgetown and adjoining areas, zone five would be of areas and localities around Naini, zone six would be of the areas of Transport Nagar and adjoining areas including Preetam Nagar etc, zone seven is of Phaphamau and neighbouring localities and zone eight is of Junshi area.

Mishra further informed that apart from sanitisation work, the municipal commissioner of Prayagraj inspected the special sanitisation drive in the city to break the Covid-19 chain. The inspection was conducted at Zero Road bus stand, Katra, Phaphamau zone, Naini zone, Allapur, Rasulabad Ghat crematorium.

“Special sanitisation drive is being conducted in all the eight zones of the city in two shifts as per an elaborative plan wherein responsibility has been given to each official and they can be contacted in case of need,” said the PRO.

Besides, Nigrani Samiti members were trained and motivated for tracking persons coming from outside for testing and vaccination of persons above 45 years of age.

As a part of the sanitisation drive, all the railway stations, bus stands, major roads, public places, religious places, and narrow lanes will be sanitised with a 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, he added.