All India Railway badminton tournament: NCR team wins bronze

Women’s badminton team of North Central Railway (NCR) won the bronze medal by securing third position in the 69th All India railway women and men badminton championship 2022-23 that recently concluded at Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi.

The NCR women’s team won the bronze medal by defeating the team of West Central Railway 2-1 in the bronze medal match.

Prior to this, the team of North Central Railway team had defeated the team of East Central Railway 2-0 in the quarter-final match, while the team lost to Northern Railway in the semi-final match.

The North Central Railway team consisted of Saumya, Keerti, Tapaswini and Shivani. Out of the four players, Keerti and Shivani are working in the Agra division while Saumya and Tapaswini are working in North Central Railway Headquarters here in Prayagraj.

The team called on the general manager of North Central Railway Satish Kumar in his office on Monday and apprised him of the achievement. General manager during his interaction with the players of the team congratulated them for the wonderful achievement and motivated them for better performance ahead.

On this occasion, general secretary of North Central Railway Sports Association Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, secretary to general manager Ajay Singh and other officials of North Central Railway Sports Association besides North Central Railway sports cell In-charge Dinesh Yadav, team coaches Dharmendra Kumar Nishad and Chandra Prakash were also present.