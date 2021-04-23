All industries to remain operational in corona curfew: UP govt

All industrial units across the state will remain operational even during night curfew, weekend corona curbs or any order related with restrictions in future to ensure industrial production is not hampered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government issued a government order (GO) in this regard, making it clear that production will not be stopped in any industry and neither any industrial units will be closed.

Issuing the order, chief secretary RK Tewari also made it clear that staff of all industries across the state must be allowed to move without any hindrance even during the night curfew. The GO further directed all district magistrates across the state that identity cards issued by industrial units to their staff will be valid for their movement.

The chief secretary has also directed all industries to impose Covid-19 protocol rules in their respective units.

In addition, the state government has directed all district magistrates to ensure RT-PCR and antigen tests of all industrial staff in their respective districts with the help of the chief medical officers.

For the industrial units manufacturing essential medical items like masks, sanitizers and medicines among others, the DMs must ensure that they are provided uninterrupted power supply and have hassle-free transportation of their goods.

All district magistrates have also been instructed to make sure that there is no hindrance in packaging and transportation of essential goods like food grains, breads, milk, biscuits and other food products.

The state government has also made it clear that farmers must not be stopped from ferrying vegetables, food grain, and other items to the mandis (markets).

The government has emphasised in its order that there should be no hindrance in the procurement of wheat from farmers at procurement centres.

Data bank of migrant workers to be prepared

The state government has directed all district industries centres to prepare data bank of migrant workers with details, including contact numbers and address. The directive has been issued in anticipation of the return of a large number of migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh from across the country due to the pandemic.

The government has directed the authorities concerned to carry out skill mapping of workers so that they could be provided jobs according to their expertise.

