All schools in Manipur to reopen from October 6, says government

The Manipur government on Thursday said that all state government/state government aided/private unaided schools will be reopened from October 6, 2023. (Representative Photo)

“All state government/state government aided/private unaided schools in Manipur will re-open from 6th October 2023,” state director of education (schools) L Nadakumar Singh said in an order on Thursday.

A notification from the government reads, “All State Government/ State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools in Manipur will re-open from 6th October, 2023. 2. This is issued with the approval of the Government, Department of Education(S) conveyed in consultation with the Home Department Vide Letter No. MISCS/15/2023-EDN(5)-EDN(5) dated the 5th October, 2023.”

On Monday, the government announced that the schools in the state will remain closed till October 5 in view of the prevailing situation in the state.

Earlier, the state education department closed all state government/state government aided/private unaided schools on September 27 and September 29 in the view of fresh violence in the capital Imphal.

Fresh violence gripped the northeastern state after the photographs of the bodies of two students – Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam (17) of Tera and Phijam Hemanjit (20) of Takyel – who had gone missing since July 6, surfaced on social media on September 25.

On Sunday (October 1) the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led security forces team arrested four persons were arrested by in connection with the killing of two students.

After closing down for two complete months given the on-going ethnic violence, the normal classes for Class 1 to 8 in the schools resumed on July 4, 2023.

It may be recalled that all the schools in Manipur were closed from May 4, 2023, onwards after the announcement of summer vacation and issuance of subsequent orders in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, in recent reports of violence, two houses were set on fire in New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district on Wednesday night.

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town. The ethnic conflict that has engulfed the state has claimed more than 170 people, injuring 1,108 others and nearly 50,000 people were displaced besides burning a number of villages and localities.

