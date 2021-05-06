All UP courts to observe summer vacation from May 10 to June 4

Amid rise in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice preponing the summer vacation of the High Court and the Subordinate Courts in the state from May 10.

The vacation period, earlier scheduled from June 1 till June 30, 2021, has been advanced to begin from May 10 until June 4, 2021.

The circular said, “Summer vacation in the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad as well as its Lucknow Bench and its subordinate courts be preponed and observed from 10.05.2021 to 04.06.2021 in lieu of 01.06.2021 to 30.06.2021 and the calendars be treated modified accordingly.”

Earlier, taking into account the COVID-19 second wave, the Supreme Court has advanced the summer break of the Supreme Court from May 10. It will reopen after the summer break on June 28.

Likewise, several other states had also preponed summer vacations due to rise in Covid cases.

