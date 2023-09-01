PCS (J)-2022 results: AU alumni again leave impressive mark

The Allahabad University (AU) alumni have made a mark in the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022, results of which were declared by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently.

The Law Faculty in Allahabad University (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, many of these successful candidates are of AU’s five-year Integrated BA-LLB course instead of the regular LLB programme, university officials confirmed.

While no official data has been released by the UPPSC in this regard, scrutiny of the recruitment examination results does show this trend.

Head of the law department, AU, Prof RK Chaubey, said that out of the 52 former students who have been selected for PCS (J)- 2022, the majority, 34, have passed out of the BA-LLB programme.

Interestingly, the top performers in the PCS (J)-2022 exam including the first-ranked Nishi Gupta, second-ranked Shishir Yadav, and fifth-ranked Jhanvi Verma, all graduated from the same batch of BA-LLB at AU. Around 10 students of the same batch have secured success in PCS (J)-2022, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notable achievers from the 2015-2022 BA-LLB batch also include Satyam Shukla (rank 44), Medha Kushwaha (rank 48), Sukriti Singh (rank 80), Anamika (198) and Vibha (257), he said.

Prof Chaubey also highlighted a key distinction between BA-LLB and LLB students, emphasising that BA-LLB students exclusively focus on legal studies after the Intermediate education, leaving them with no alternative career path. In contrast, LLB students often attempt PCS examinations alongside pursuing careers in fields like banking.

Prof Chaubey attributed the increase in BA-LLB students’ success to the growing number of individuals opting for this five-year law programme.

To celebrate the achievements of these accomplished individuals, AU plans to honour its selected former students with the ‘Vidhi Gaurav Samman’. Prof Chaubey expressed pride at their accomplishment and said that certificates would be awarded to students at the felicitation ceremony, akin to last year’s felicitation ceremony, where too, 65 selected former students in the PCS (J) exams were awarded ‘Vidhi Gaurav Samman’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON