AU to start course in ‘Materials Science and Technology’ from this session

Allahabad University (AU) would start a new MTech course in ‘Materials Science and Technology’ for the first time on its campus from the forthcoming academic session of 2023-24, stated varsity officials.

AU Science Faculty campus. (File photo)

This new MTech course will be offered from the Centre of Materials Science of AU located at the Nehru Science Centre building of the Science faculty campus. The window for applying for the course is already open as online applications are being accepted by AU from April 25. The last date of application is May 16, officials shared.

To start with, the centre would take admission on 15 seats in its maiden batch for the course which is divided into four semesters.

The important thing is that the university itself is conducting the entrance examination for admission to MTech Materials Science and Technology whereas admission to other MTech courses at AU is being undertaken through GATE, the officials explained.

According to the centre coordinator, Prof Ravindra Dhar, “For the first time we are taking admission on the 15 seats for the course which opens a huge window of opportunities for the students as large number of industries, from the one making soaps to those into the mission of manufacturing hi-tech sensors, all need expert hands in the field of material science”.

Presently, the centre runs an MSc programme.

The students who are in their final semester of BTech course can also apply along with those who have done MSc in Material science, physics or chemistry. The MTech degree will be awarded in two years wherein in the second year, students will learn to make devices from materials in the form of projects which will come in handy for them while doing PhD if they later go for the doctoral course.

Prof Dhar also informed that students doing MTech in Materials Science and Technology will be exempted from written examination for PhD course at AU. The fee for the course would be ₹20,000 per semester, he added.

