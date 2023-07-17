AU shares findings on death of student, July 12 vandalism

Allahabad University (AU) on Monday came out with a detailed report over the death of its student of Centre of Media Studies on July 11 and the violence and vandalism that rocked its campus over it on July 12.

The damaged notice board of one of the departments of AU on July 12. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university administration refuted claims point-by-point that it did not provide ambulance in time to rush the student to hospital but also maintained that the incident was used by certain elements to disturb the campus and malign the institution’s image.

“On July 11, around 12.30 pm, a UG final year student of Centre of Media Studies Ashutosh Dubey suddenly collapsed near the Union Hall. He was seen by some students who immediately took an e-rickshaw standing in front of State Bank of India branch located in the AU campus and rushed him to the hospital first. The claims that security guards did not open the gate is completely fabricated,” the report released on behalf of the varsity administration by AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a student called the DSW office for an ambulance of the university, where an ambulance is stationed, and it was immediately dispatched. There are visuals (CCTV footage) of the ambulance coming from the DSW office to the location indicated by the phone and returning, the report notes.

The student was taken to SRN Hospital in a very critical condition, where the doctors declared him dead, it claimed.

The guardian of the deceased student at Allahpur, Prayagraj. Was informed and after their arrival, the student’s father was informed about the incident and was asked to come to the hospital.

The AU report says that the student’s father was repeatedly expressing apprehensions that his son might have been poisoned due to greed over property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh Yadav aka Ajay Samrat (student leader), who is an alumnus of the University, reached the post-mortem house along with others and started misleading Ashutosh Dubey’s father against the university in various ways. Samrat and his associates started spreading rumors continuously through Facebook and social media.

On the second day (July 12), these people planned to bring the body of the student to the Union building. The police commissioner was informed about this by the university, officials have claimed in the report.

After the police did not allow the body to be brought to the university campus, Samrat and others brought Dubey’s father to the AU library gate and sat on a demonstration and got the miscreants to vandalize, indulge in violence and attack women teachers. Samrat was the main conspirator (master mind) in the whole incident. AU has claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university has promptly started the process of getting insurance, etc to the family of the deceased student as per the rules. The talk of giving ₹10,000 reimbursement/ compensation to the family of the deceased student by the administrative officers of the university on social media is completely fabricated.

Through the report, the University administration reiterated that it will continue to make efforts to stop acts of anarchic elements with an anti-social mindset.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON