Allahabad University to restart offline teaching for UG students from Dec 17

PRAYAGRAJ: Allahabad University (AU) would reopen its campus in phased manner to conduct classes for undergraduate students in offline mode from December 17, following the Covid-19 protocol, said AU officials.

The decision comes close on the heels of the central varsity starting offline classes for students of select semesters enrolled in postgraduate courses from October 1.

“In view of the fact that the Covid-19 situation is under control at present and there is a concerted effort by the state government to bring maximum population under the cover of vaccination, AU has begun a phased reopening of its campus,” said public relation officer of AU, Jaya Kapur.

The university authorities have decided to reopen the university for students of undergraduate classes from December 17, she added.

However, AU administration has notified that it will be compulsory for the students to carry their vaccination certificate and I-cards for entering the campus. The students will need to follow the Covid protocol in the campus.

Earlier, in the first week of April this year, AU had postponed all exams, even in online mode. AU and its constituent colleges were completely closed till April 21. Later, the summer vacations of AU were also announced early in a way that the days lost in offline teaching could be compensated.

As the situation of Covid-19 pandemic was not completely under control, though the campus of AU was opened in phased manner for administrative officials and later for teaching faculty members, but the teaching at AU was kept restricted to online mode. This continued till last month even though many of the departments conducted seminars, meetings and courses in offline mode.

A section of student leaders on the campus continued with their agitation for starting teaching in offline mode. They also wanted the library to be opened for student fraternity.

In the meantime, research scholars were asked to come to their respective departments and continue with their research work. Later, even hostels were opened for them.