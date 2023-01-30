Allahabad University VC conferred honorary rank of NCC Colonel

Republic Day 2023 was an important day for Allahabad University (AU) as the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava was conferred the honorary rank of Colonel by the NCC and made the Colonel Commandant of the University.

The pipping ceremony was held in the Vivekanand block office of the vice chancellor in the Senate Hall complex. Brig Krishna Kumar, Group Commander, NCC Headquarters, Prayagraj, conferred the rank of Colonel Commandant of the University of Allahabad on the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava, informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

Several other senior officers of the NCC were also present on the occasion including Col Sunir Khatri Deputy Commander, NCC, Prayagraj, Col PS Mahapatra, Commanding Officer of 15 UP NCC Battalion, Col S Ghosh, CO of 6 UP NCC Bn, and Capt (Indian Navy) Chaturvedi CO of 1 UP NCC (Naval).

The vice chancellor was given a guard of honour by the NCC cadets after the ceremony. The pipping ceremony was attended by deans of all four faculties of AU including Arts, Science, Commerce and Law besides the dean of research and development, senior teachers and senior officers from the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Srivastava said that it is a great honour and she feels immensely proud. She said that the NCC units of the University are performing well and the cadets are making a mark and doing the institution proud at the national level.

Prof Rajen Harshe had earlier been conferred the Honorary Rank in the capacity as the vice chancellor of Allahabad University.