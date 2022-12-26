Allahabad varsity releases academic calendar, two semesters to be completed in just six months

PRAYAGRAJ The two-year hiatus in undertaking physical classes due to the Covid-induced lockdown has prompted the Allahabad University (AU) administration to complete two semesters in just six months instead of the usual 12 months. According to AU’s calendar for academic session 2022-23, students of the varsity and all its affiliated colleges will have three months to complete a semester.

This assumes significance as masters, professional and law courses, among others are taught under the semester system (bi-annual exams) at AU. However, cutting a slack for its students, the varsity has cut 20% of the syllabus for students in semester courses.

According to the new academic calendar issued by the varsity administration, the admission process for the academic session 2022-23 was completed by October 31. Subsequently, classes for the first semester started from November 1 and its exams are proposed to be held between February 1 and 10, 2023. Similarly, the second semester classes are set to start from February 15, 2023. For the second semester, examinations are proposed to be held from May 5 to 15, 2023.

PRO of AU Prof Jaya Kapoor said that UG admissions this year have taken place through the common university entrance test (CUET). This served as a factor in the admissions getting delayed. To regularise the session, the syllabus of the first and second semester of 2022-23 will be implemented with a 20% cut to the total syllabus, she said. Each semester exam will go on for two hours in which students will have to answer four questions, she added.

It is worth mentioning that the Centre also implemented 20% syllabus reduction to regularise its academic sessions impacted by the pandemic.