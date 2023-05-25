Graft case: What action taken against additional commissioner, asks court

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has asked the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow, whether any action has been taken against the additional commissioner (administration) in the alleged case of corruption. The court was hearing a petition filed by the clerk of the additional commissioner’s office who has been suspended on corruption charges.

Shailendra Kumar Sharma, peshkar (clerk) attached with the executive court of the additional commissioner (administration), and his assistant Ashok Kumar Pandey, were suspended on January 31 this year. Now, Pandey has approached the high court for revocation of his suspension.

Earlier this month, a single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh ordered the office of the divisional commissioner to apprise the court of the action taken against the additional commissioner (administration).

During the hearing of the case, the lawyer representing the petitioner urged the court to revoke the suspension order. Following this, the court has sought a reply from the office of the divisional commissioner about the action taken against the department head.

The court has fixed May 29 as the next date for the hearing of the case.

