Alumni to motivate students of Prayagraj’s govt primary, upper primary schools

Now, professionally and socially successful and creative alumni of 2,852 government-run primary and upper primary schools of Prayagraj will inspire around 4.25 lakh students of these schools to strive for success and excellence in life.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari, has started listing names of each school’s alumni on its walls along with their current post/achievement and mobile number.

In a missive dated September 6, sent to all block education officers and headmasters of government-run primary and upper primary schools of the district, Tiwari has instructed that alumni councils be formed on a priority.

“We are confident that interaction with illustrious alumni, having their names on the walls of the schools as a roll of honour, would prove to be inspirational for the students of these schools and also enable them to take pride in their alma mater,” said Tiwari.

“We also plan to invite former students of the schools who are occupying high positions or have made significant contributions to society and the country and felicitate them in front of the present batch of students. This initiative, hopefully, will not only strengthen the bond between schools and society but also help connect society with government-run primary and upper-primary schools’ education system,” he added.

In the missive marked ‘Top Priority’ and instructing officials to ensure “time-bound” compliance, the headmasters and BEOs have been asked to ensure that alumni councils in each school are formed by September 10 and the names of those passed out students who have bagged top positions or made significant contributions to society along with their posts/achievements too are displayed on the school walls. They have also been asked to make available photographs of the alumni council meets and felicitation functions where these former students would be honoured with garlands and awarded a citation, to the BSA office, through their respective mid-day meal coordinators, at the earliest.