Alvida prayers offered peacefully in Sangam city

‘Alvida Ki Namaz’ was offered peacefully on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan in several mosques of the city.

Security personnel deployed in old city area of Prayagraj on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amidst heavy deployment of security forces at several important crossings and roads as well as near mosques of the old city area, people assembled in large numbers to offer prayers. Imam of Jama masjid Chowk Syed Rais Akhtar Habibi led the Alvida Juma prayers. He urged the people to maintain peace and harmony while celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, police remained on alert in Kareli, Atala, Chakia, Rajruppur, Khuldabad, Nakhas Kohna, Himmatganj, Rasulpur, Dhumanganj and Kasari Masari among other areas and kept a close watch on the situation.

Senior police officials including Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma patrolled the city and took regular updates from the police officials deployed at different points and sensitive localities in the city, informed officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To mention, there have been no reports of any unrest after the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf on April 15. However, police officials deployed heavy force at sensitive points as a precautionary measure in old city areas.

Additional security force including PAC and RAF personnel along with women cops were deployed at Chakia and Kasari Masari localities. A posse of police personnel was also alert at Atiq’s ancestral home in Chakia where many of Atiq and Shaista’s kin live.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by three assailants at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital on April 15 while they were being taken there for medical examination in police custody remand. The murders had caused sensation in the city, especially in old city localities. People had rushed to their homes suspecting that Atiq’s supporters may retaliate or cause unrest. For two days, the situation had remained tense in Chakia, Kasari Masari, Rajruppur and other areas before it slowly returned to normalcy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}