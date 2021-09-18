Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Amarinder’s principal chief secy, political secy resign as well
others

Amarinder’s principal chief secy, political secy resign as well

Suresh Kumar a retired IAS officer officer and Captain Amarinder had appointed him as his chief principal secretary, despite opposition.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Government sources said chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar will continue in his post till a new CM is appointed. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Within minutes of the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister, his chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar and political secretary Captain Sandeep Sandhu resigned from their posts as well.

Kumar, a retired IAS officer of the 1983-batch, was considered the final word of Amarinder on official matters, Sandhu used to look political affairs and was the bridge between the government and the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. A senior government official said that since Kumar’s appointment as the chief principal secretary to the CM is co-terminus with that of Amarinder holding the CM post, he shall continue on his post as CPS, till the new CM is appointed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP polls: Priyanka to decide whether she will be CM candidate or not says Khurshid

It’s curtains for Patiala Royal brand of politics in Punjab

It’s never too late to improve academic prospects

‘Foreign tourists will be allowed in Goa soon’: PM Modi
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP