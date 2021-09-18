Amarinder’s principal chief secy, political secy resign as well

Chandigarh Within minutes of the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister, his chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar and political secretary Captain Sandeep Sandhu resigned from their posts as well.

Kumar, a retired IAS officer of the 1983-batch, was considered the final word of Amarinder on official matters, Sandhu used to look political affairs and was the bridge between the government and the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. A senior government official said that since Kumar’s appointment as the chief principal secretary to the CM is co-terminus with that of Amarinder holding the CM post, he shall continue on his post as CPS, till the new CM is appointed.