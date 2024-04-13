Amarmani’s properties seized in compliance of court order

District authorities of Maharajganj and police personnel of Basti confiscated properties of former minister Amarmani Tripathi and seized two rooms of his office at his residence in Nautanva town of Maharajganj district on Saturday. Former minister Amarmani Tripathi (HT File Photo)

Hundreds of supporters of the former minister protested and entered into heated arguments with revenue officials carrying out measurement of properties.

Following the directive of Chief judicial Magistrate, Basti, Promod Giri, police officials have to produce a report regarding the confiscation of Amarmani Tripathi’s properties on April 15, during the hearing in a 23-year-old case of kidnapping of a schoolboy, Rahul Gupta, in Basti, in 2002. The abducted child was found at a house in Lucknow that belonged to the then minister.

The MP MLA court of Basti had issued a non-bailable warrant against Amarmani Tripathi on October 16, 2022, and later, the Allahabad high court had rejected his application to cancel the NBW and stop the confiscation process on March 22, 2023.

Earlier on March 20, this year, Basti police officers had sought more time to recover two properties of Amarmani: one in Nautanva town of Maharajganj district and another on in Vibhooti Khand, Lucknow, and CJM court had granted 10 days’ time and instructed DGP UP and home secretary to ensure that the properties are confiscated by April 15.

Abdur Rahman