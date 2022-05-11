Amarnath Yatra: Pilgrims line up for fitness certificates at Prayagraj hospital

With pandemic restrictions lifted and fresh cases declining, a huge turnout is being witnessed among devotees wanting to undertake the Amarnath Yatra. Enthusiastic devotees, not only from Prayagraj but also from the neighbouring districts, are lining up at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital for the medical fitness certificate essential for the devotes wishing to undertake the pilgrimage.

So far, more than 800 people have got their health check-ups done at the hospital. Doctors maintain that every day around 25 to 30 devotees are applying for the fitness certificate.

Although individuals of all age groups are contacting the hospital authorities for getting the certificates, most of them are from the younger age bracket of 25 to 40 years. Among those coming for the fitness certificate are individuals who want to undertake a solo trip. Some want to go with their family or are part of a larger group.

For undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, people have to register online on the website of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and procure a mandatory health certificate.

For the last two years, there was a ban on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic but this time, as soon as the registrations opened on April 11, 2022, there was a huge rush among the devotees to get registered, shared a senior doctor of the hospital.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

“Many people were scheduled to undertake Amarnath Yatra but plans failed to materialise because of the pandemic. So, we want to complete the Amarnath Yatra before the pandemic strikes back,” said Priyanshu Rastogi of Chitrakoot, who was queued up at the hospital for the fitness certificate.

“Corona infection had wreaked havoc everywhere and prevented me from visiting Amarnath Dham. I hope this year my plan would succeed, bringing me mental peace,” said Ashish Soni of Himmatganj locality of the city, also an applicant.

Devotees planning for pilgrimage are also in an upbeat mood because of the relative peace in the Kashmir valley. “Before the pandemic, my parents were apprehensive about the security situation in Kashmir and did not allow me to undertake the pilgrimage, but my father has now given his nod this time,” said Neeraj Jaiswal of Preetam Nagar.

“Every day, around 20 to 25 people are coming for the health check-up for the fitness certificate. Among them, a large number are youths. Most people want to undertake the pilgrimage and are not worried about the pandemic,” said Dr Prashant Pandey, the medico at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital issuing fitness certificates.

Photo: Pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra (HT File Photo)