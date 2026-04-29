...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ambala: Woman riding pillion falls off from a flyover after bike hit by vehicle

Ambala: Woman riding pillion falls off from a flyover after bike hit by vehicle

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:56 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Ambala, A young woman, riding pillion on a motorcycle, was killed after she fell from a flyover after the some unknown vehicle rammed into the bike in a hit-and-run case, police said on Wednesday.

Ambala: Woman riding pillion falls off from a flyover after bike hit by vehicle

The incident took place Tuesday evening, they said.

The woman, a resident of Faridabad, died after plunging approximately 15 feet to the ground, while the doctor driving the motorcycle sustained critical injuries.

In a statement given to the police, the injured Ram Prakash stated that he is originally a native of Jind district. He is currently undergoing an internship at MM Hospital, Mullana in Ambala district.

On the night of April 28 he was traveling towards Ambala City on his motorcycle with his companion.

Around 9 pm, as they reached the Baldev Nagar flyover near Ambala City, an unidentified vehicle approaching from behind rammed into their motorcycle.

Both the riders fell on the road.

The woman, aged around 26 years, who was seated on the pillion seat, was flung into the air, clearing the flyover's railing before plummeting directly to the ground below.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ambala: Woman riding pillion falls off from a flyover after bike hit by vehicle
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ambala: Woman riding pillion falls off from a flyover after bike hit by vehicle
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.