Ambulance crushes two women to death, another critical in Kushinagar

Two women died on the spot while the third one got seriously injured after they were hit by 108 number ambulance near village Mishroli under Nebva Navran Giya police station of the Kushinagar district on Sunday morning. (Pic for representation)

The women were going for a morning walk when an uncontrolled ambulance ran over them. The ambulance driver fled from the spot and was later arrested by police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The injured woman is critical and undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College Gorakhpur.

Circle officer Padrauna Abhishek Pratap confirmed that the deceased have been identified as Shahina, 24, and Mehrun Nissan, 60, while Shamima, 26, is undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

The circle officer said following complaint lodged by Nuruddeen, husband of the deceased Mehrun Nissan, a case has been registered against the driver under sections 289, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal code. He said the driver of the ambulance was under arrest and was being interrogated while the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.