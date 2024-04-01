 Ambulance crushes two women to death, another critical in Kushinagar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ambulance crushes two women to death, another critical in Kushinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Apr 01, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The women were going for a morning walk when an uncontrolled ambulance ran over them. The ambulance driver fled from the spot and was later arrested by police.

Two women died on the spot while the third one got seriously injured after they were hit by 108 number ambulance near village Mishroli under Nebva Navran Giya police station of the Kushinagar district on Sunday morning.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The women were going for a morning walk when an uncontrolled ambulance ran over them. The ambulance driver fled from the spot and was later arrested by police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The injured woman is critical and undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College Gorakhpur.

Circle officer Padrauna Abhishek Pratap confirmed that the deceased have been identified as Shahina, 24, and Mehrun Nissan, 60, while Shamima, 26, is undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

The circle officer said following complaint lodged by Nuruddeen, husband of the deceased Mehrun Nissan, a case has been registered against the driver under sections 289, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal code. He said the driver of the ambulance was under arrest and was being interrogated while the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Ambulance crushes two women to death, another critical in Kushinagar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On