Amid spike in Covid cases, L-G defers bi-annual Darbar Move to Srinagar

Following surge in Covid-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday deferred the bi-annual practice of shifting the Darbar Move offices – seat of power to Srinagar.

All the Move offices, including civil secretariat and Raj Bhawan, were scheduled to close in Jammu on April 30 and May 1. They had to reopen in Srinagar on May 10. However, the spike in Covid cases prompted Sinha to defer the bi-annual exercise.

The exercise was introduced by the princely rulers of the erstwhile state during the regime of the then Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme heat during summer in Jammu and the biting cold winters in Srinagar.

In a series of posts on his official Twitter handle, the L-G relayed the information to people.

“As J&K is witnessing surge in Covid cases, the threat it poses to people/staff on the move and implementation of e-Office in both the secretariat, in move offices, it has been decided to defer the #DarbarMove this time,” Sinha had tweeted.

The secretariat will function in Srinagar as well as Jammu with staff equitably split between both locations.

Lakhanpur Covid control measures reviewed

Meanwhile, Jammu divisional commissioner Dr Raghav Langer on Thursday visited Lakhanpur corridor — the gateway to J&K, to take stock of Covid control measures and other amenities for inbound travellers.

Langer called upon the officers to keep high degree of vigil and ensure strict adherence to the SOPs at Lakhanpur in view of recent surge in Covid cases.

He directed Lakhanpur authorities to strengthen the staff at the control room to ensure testing of all incoming travellers.

It was decided that testing of travellers going to Samba, Jammu, Reasi and Udhampur will be done at Thandi Khui in Samba, whereas rest of the travellers have to undergo Covid testing at Lakhanpur entry point.

He also directed the Kathua DC to make adequate arrangements for isolation, administrative quarantine and notify paid quarantine facilities for proper handling of Covid positive cases.

He called for keeping full track of all travellers and ensure mandatory disclosure of relevant information by all inbound travellers in Lakhanpur.

“Only those with negative RT-PCR testing report not older by 48-hours will be exempted for testing in Lakhanpur,” Langer said.

Provision of backup for uninterrupted electricity at Lakhanpur facilitation centre, proper cleanliness and a dedicated ambulance for Lakhanpur and other amenities were among the issues discussed during the visit.

Later, Langer inspected a 70-bedded Covid care centre established at Kharote and directed CMO Kathua to make all necessary steps for proper care of Covid patients as per protocol.