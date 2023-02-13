Amid vedic mantras, Pratapgarh boy ties knot with Russian girl

Quiet and rustic ambience of Pratapgarh’s Belha village formed the perfect backdrop for a fairy-tale-like wedding of desi boy Amit Singh with Russian girl Veronica, performed in traditional Hindu style on Sunday —two days before Valentine’s Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple fell in love while working for the same firm in Delhi.

The pre-wedding ceremony of ‘haldi’ and ‘mehendi’ was earlier performed by family members of the bride and the groom on Friday and Saturday respectively. The bride and her kin, although not knowing much about the Indian rituals, performed each ceremony with curiosity and eagerness. Amit’s relatives and friends and other guests attended the wedding ceremony at a city hotel.

A resident of Siyaram Colony in Belha area, trader Dinesh Singh’s elder son Amit Singh worked in a multinational company in Delhi. According to Amit’s kin, Veronica used to work for the same company in Russia. In 2021, she came to Delhi where she met Amit and fell in love with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit and Veronica then persuaded their families for the wedding as besides the distance between their native places, they were culturally different as well. However, luckily for the couple, their families gave nod for their union.

On Thursday, Veronica and 13 others including the bride’s friends arrived at Belha and stayed at a hotel for preparation of the grand wedding and pre-marriage ceremonies.

Veronica’s family danced wholeheartedly to Bollywood songs to celebrate the occasion. They also took a round of the city and tasted ‘bati chokha’, amla candy and other local delicacies.

In the afternoon, the family performed the ritual of Mayan while the marriage was solemnised amidst chants of Vedic hymns by priests in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The families of both bride and groom clicked selfies and photographs together to make the occasion memorable.

Even as the Russian family was not aware of any of the rituals, they performed each of them after it was translated to them in English.

Priest Dharmendra Upadhyay said the Russian family was translated the meaning of the hymns recited during the marriage rituals. The wedding is historical in Belha and the occasion was celebrated by both the families, he added.