Amidst heavy rainfall, power corporation chairperson issues safety advisory

LUCKNOW The chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Ashish Kumar Goyal, issued safety instructions on Monday to power distribution employees and other officers on how to provide services safely during the expected intermittent rainfall over the next few days. The chairperson mandated 100% compliance with safety standards in all maintenance work. (Representative photo)

During a review meeting concerning power supply held at Shakti Bhawan, he advised all employees and officers involved in electricity distribution to exercise special caution due to the heavy rains.

He emphasised, “Since we have received reports of waterlogging in many areas, the risk of damage to power lines, electrical poles, and other equipment also increases during such times. In such a situation, electricity officers and personnel must take special care to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and to promptly rectify local electrical faults,” said Goyal.

Furthermore, he directed that all concerns reported through the power corporation helpline should be promptly addressed. He stated, “In case of power disruptions, local public representatives and members of the media should be informed as soon as possible about the estimated time for rectifying the power fault and restoring electricity.”

The chairperson also mandated 100% compliance with safety standards in all maintenance work. He stressed that employees should use a complete set of tools and conduct proper risk assessments before undertaking any tasks. He instructed electricity distribution personnel to conduct regular patrols in their respective areas to prevent accidents. Additionally, he urged citizens to exercise caution when handling structures or items that may conduct electricity.