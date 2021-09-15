Amir has no links with terror activities:Kin of Lucknow suspect

Lucknow: The family members of Mohammed Amir Javed, 31, of Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab, who was arrested by UP ATS on Tuesday for allegedly planning terror activities have denied his involvement in any illegal activities.

“My brother is a law-abiding citizen who keeps himself busy with work to support his family and child. He has nothing to do with illegal activities, let alone terrorism,” said Amir’s brother Abdullah here on Wednesday. He said Amir and the entire family were into the business of dates.

He informed that he, Amir and their other brother Mohammed were rounded up by a team of UP ATS from their house for questioning on Tuesday and were later detained for a few hours at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar. He said he and Mohammad were allowed to go after a few hours of questioning while Amir was arrested.

According to family members, Amir graduated from Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema or Nadwa College in Lucknow and started a fruit business. They said Amir got married in 2019 and had a six- month-old son.

“My son remained busy with work to support his family. He cannot have any links with terrorist activities,” said Amir’s mother Humaiya Yasmin.

Turning down the UP ATS claims of Amir’s visit to Pakistan, Amir’s father Aslam Javed said he worked in Saudi Arabia between 1994 and 2003 and thereafter returned to India along with his family. He said Amir was merely seven years of age then and since then, he had never gone outside the country.

The family met representatives of Rehai Manch, an NGO fighting for atrocities against minorities, on Wednesday. Mohammed Shoaib, chairman of Rehai Manch, extended support to the family and questioned the working of UP ATS. He said that this was not the first time when the UP police had framed innocent Muslim youths in terror activities and sent them to jail.

On Tuesday, the kin of Zeeshan Qamar, held from Prayagraj, also claimed he was innocent.