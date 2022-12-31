Amit Shah to flag off Tripura BJP’s rath yatra on January 5

Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off Tripura’ ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rath yatra highlighting the state government’ achievements on January 5.

The rath yatra under the banner ‘ Jana Vishwas Yatra’ comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

“Two rathas (chariots) will begin from Sabroom in South district and Dharmanagar in North district respectively from January 5 till 12. Both the raths will join at Agartala. Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off the yatras at these districts and join a massive gathering in Agartala,” BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya told reporters on Friday evening.

He added that BJP national president JP Nadda will join a gathering at Agartala on January 12 , the concluding day of the rath yatra. Apart from the yatra, the party is also going to organise 200 meetings, 100 padayatras and 50 road shows, he added.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Pratima Bhoumik and Sarbananda Sonowal, Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura’s Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb are among the star campaigners of the yatra.

The yatra is expected to cover 56 out of the total 60 Assembly constituencies, except Kanchanpur, Ampi, Gandacherra and Boxanagar due to geographical barriers.

“We expect over a lakh people at the rath yatras to be held in two districts,” said Information minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “ The rath yatra is held in Ashadh ( Bengali month). But they ( BJP) are holding rath yatra untimely. This yatra may be a symbol of their exit from the state next year.”