Amity students kick off annual sports day with Olympian Sudha Singh

LUCKNOW Olympic steeplechase athlete and Padma Shri awardee Sudha Singh graced the Amity University Lucknow campus for the inauguration of the annual Amity sports meet, ‘Sangathan 2023.’ The sports torch was passed by the students and then handed to the chief guest and Arjuna awardee to illuminate the inaugural lamp.

Every year, the massive sports event is held on the birthday of the founder of the Amity schools, Ashok K Chauhan, because he believed that sports activities were very important for the all-round development of the students. The theme of Sangathan is ‘Sangeh Shakti,’ which translates to strength in unity.

In her address to the students, Sudha Singh said, “the most significant quality that sports teach us is discipline. Only a disciplined person can be useful to the country and society by making proper use of their time and resources.” She encouraged the students to aspire to such heights in their personal and professional lives that they also receive invitations back to their school as chief guests when they grow older.

A cultural program was also organised for the inauguration, where students took to the stage to compete against each other with Ghoomar, Rasleela, and Kathak performances. Students from every department who have come to Lucknow from across the country will be participating in the sports meet. The entire student body, along with professors and teaching staff, were present at the inaugural event.

