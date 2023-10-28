AM/NS India to develop greenfield jetty at Suvali for Hazira steel expansion

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, is planning to develop a deep draft greenfield jetty with a capacity of 65 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) at Suvali in Shivrampur village near Hazira in Gujarat, company officials said on Friday. A public hearing for the proposed Suvali jetty project was held on October 27 at Hazira (Representative Photo)

AM/NS India is in the process of enhancing the production capacity of its integrated steel plant at Hazira from the existing 9.6 million metric tonnes per annum to 15.6 by 2026 and 21 MMTPA by 2030.

For this, the jetty project at Suvali has been envisaged to meet the company’s growing demand for raw materials such as iron ore, limestone and coal, and finished steel handling capacity, necessitated by the expansion, according to a company official.

A few months back, AM/NS made a significant purchase by acquiring a 25 MMTPA capacity captive jetty at Hazira from the Essar Group. Importantly, this transaction was separate from AM/NS’s Rs.42,000 crore acquisition of Essar Steel through India’s bankruptcy laws.

A public hearing for the proposed Suvali jetty project was held on October 27 at Hazira.

“As we move forward with our expansion plans, the existing port infrastructure is not enough to deal with the massive increase in steel production, making it imperative to establish and operate a dedicated captive jetty to facilitate the growing cargo movement. The Deep Draft Greenfield Jetty at Suvali is aimed at meeting our growing port capacity requirement,” said Hazira AM/NS Ports head Captain Rituparn Raghuvanshi.

This jetty facility will be a key ingredient in increasing our capacity and contributing to realising the country’s target of 300 MMTPA as envisaged in the National Steel Policy, he said.

AM/NS India’s existing steel plant utilises its shallow water captive jetty as well as a deep draft jetty owned and operated by a group company at Hazira for handling its raw material and finished goods.

However, due to infrastructural limitations, the two jetty facilities are facing operational constraints in managing the growing volume of steel plant cargoes, the company said in a media statement. It did not disclose the investment details.

The proposed jetty will serve as a captive jetty for AM/NS India’s existing integrated steel plant and also cater to its future needs, it said adding that the project will be completed in two phases, according to company officials.

AM/NS India aims to increase its steel capacity to 51 MMTPA by the year 2030 at its Hazira and Odisha plants to help the country realise the 300 MMTPA target and contribute to making India a $5 trillion economy by giving a boost to “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, as per the release.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!