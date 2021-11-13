Amravati tense, police resort to lathi-charge during BJP-sponsored bandh

As many as ten people were injured when police resorted to lathi charge in another bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Amravati on Saturday, officials said.

The bandh was called by the BJP in protest of the violent incidents during another bandh called by a section of people in the city on Friday against the vandalisation of a mosque in Tripura.

Tension prevailed in many parts of the area since Saturday morning after some unidentified persons pelted stones at shops during protests. Violence broke out at Cotton Market, Rajkamal Chowk, Namuna, Jawahar Gate areas when a massive morcha was taken out by the BJP workers. Some people pelted stones on the shops and damaged them.

In protest against the communal riots in Tripura, Muslim organisations declared a bandh in Amravati on Friday that witnessed violence in some areas in the city. The violent mob vandalised several shops and pelted stones.

Former Maharashtra minister Dr Anil Bonde claimed that the BJP workers were just protesting against the incident yesterday. “It was a totally peaceful march and the police deliberately resorted to lathi charge on them. At least 20 party workers were injured following the police lathi charge,” he added.

Shashikant Satav, a senior police officer, however, said that the police resorted to lathi-charge to control the violent mob. “The situation is tense but under control,” he further said.

Yashomati Thakur, the Guardian minister for Amravati district who is now camping there, said that the incident was unfortunate. Police will investigate it. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty.

“Everyone has the right to protest but doing violence in the name of a movement is not right. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Some chaotic elements are working to spread violence in the city and police are working hard to maintain law and order,” she further said.

Section 144 has been imposed in Amravati in view of protests against Tripura violence, Thakur said.