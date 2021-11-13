Amravati violence: ‘Situation tense but under control,’ says senior police official

A curfew was imposed in Amravati after incidents of violence over the bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party continued in the city. Fifteen people, including three policemen, were injured when police resorted to lathi charge on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shashikant Satav, a senior police officer, said that the police had to lathi-charge to control the violent mob. “The situation is tense but under control,” he further said.

City commissioner of police Arti Singh said internet services in Amravati will remain suspended for three days to prevent the spread of rumours that could fuel violence.

The bandh was called by the BJP in protest of the violent incidents during another bandh which was called by a section of people in the city on Friday against the vandalisation of a mosque in Tripura last month.

Tension prevailed in many parts of the area since Saturday morning after some unidentified persons pelted stones at shops during protests. The violence broke out at Cotton Market, Rajkamal Chowk, Namuna, Jawahar Gate areas when a massive morcha was taken out by the BJP workers. Some people pelted stones on the shops and damaged them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandip Patil, the acting commissioner of police, stated that a curfew has been imposed in the city that excluded essential services, like medicines. Patil announced the indefinite curfew after fresh violence in the city this afternoon when several shops were set afire in Rajapeth and Namuna areas and crowds damaged the public and private properties.

At least four battalions of state reserve police forces were deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the trouble-torn city.

In protest against the communal riots in Tripura, some Muslim organisations declared a bandh in Amravati on Friday that witnessed violence in some areas in the city. The violent mob vandalised several shops and pelted stones.

The BJP sponsored a protest against the Friday violence which led to massive crowds surging onto the roads, shouting slogans, carrying banners and saffron flags. Shortly, some sections resorted to pelting stones at private and government vehicles, shops and establishments, forcing the police to resort to mild caning to control the miscreants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Dr Anil Bonde, who was leading the march, claimed that the BJP workers were just protesting against the incident yesterday.

“It was a totally peaceful march and the police deliberately resorted to lathi charge on them. At least 20 party workers were injured following the police lathi charge,” he added.

Yashomati Thakur, the Guardian minister for Amravati district, said that the incident that has happened is unfortunate. Police will investigate it. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty. “Everyone has the right to protest but violence in the name of protest is not right. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Some chaotic elements are working to spread violence in the city and police are working hard to maintain law and order,” she further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The city police have detained around 50 people and are looking for others who are involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis urged the state government to ensure law and order and condemned the violence that erupted on Friday in three towns, particularly, Amravati and Nanded.

On the other hand, the chairman of the state Agriculture Mission and Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari slammed the BJP for organising the counter-march in Amravati on Saturday that took a violent turn. The BJP is resorting to such “communal tactics” to polarise voters, eyeing the next year’s civic elections in Maharashtra as well as the 2022 elections in some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}