Amritsar: NCB writes to VB, seeks joint interrogation in Majithia case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has written to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) seeking interrogation of SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in drug-related cases, an official said on Monday. Bikram Singh Majithia was arrested on June 25. (HT photo for representation)

The letter, content of which was shared by the official, reads: “It has been learnt that Bikram Singh Majithia has been arrested on June 25 by the vigilance bureau for his role of facilitation in massive laundering linked with drug money.”

“In this regard, a team of NCB, Amritsar zonal unit, wants to conduct a joint interrogation of the Majithia in the case. Given the serious nature of the offence, his position, and the possible involvement of other individuals it is crucial that all aspects of the case be thoroughly investigated,” the letter reads.

“In the interest of transparency and depth in the investigation, I request that a joint interrogation with the team of NCB may be allowed. It is requested to provide a copy of FIR of the said case and digital data extracted copy and other relevant documents seized and available with the vigilance bureau,” according to the letter.

“This will help to uncover any broader network. If involved, and ensure all legal and departmental aspects are thoroughly addressed”, it added.