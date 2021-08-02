Amritsar’s heritage turning into ruins; authorities remain indifferent

Amritsar The discovery of a heritage structure underneath the Golden Temple has renewed focus on the authorities’ failure to preserve history. Most existing heritage buildings are linked with the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and the colonial rule. Heritage monuments, including historic gates and the wall around the city, fell prey to British indifference. The structures still standing are crying for attention.

As if this was not enough, centuries-old buildings have been razed, while constructing a new galliara around the Golden Temple complex over the past few decades. Going further back, foreign invaders and then the British presided over much destruction of heritage. This continued even after 1947, owing to the apathy of the governments and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

A status check shows that the 1809-vintage Gobindgarh Fort was renovated during the SAD-BJP regime; the historic Ram Bagh, however, has remained neglected. Though the Summer Palace and some other buildings have been restored, one of its Deoris is in a shambles. Dotted with encroachments, one of its windows has also fallen off.

The Baradari at Pul Moran, which testifies to Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s stay in Amritsar during his visits from Lahore, is in dilapidated condition. The historic Bagh Akalian, of the Misl times, is an embarrassment for authorities. The SGPC, which has sought control of the galliara and the Heritage Street for maintenance and cleanliness, has failed to maintain and take care of it; a modern serai is planned here.

A local activist Micheal Raul raised the issue of Misl period’s beautiful Haveli in Chhina Karam Singh village that is going to the dogs. Another structure with a well in Kathian Wala Bazar has the potential to attract tourists due to its heritage value. There is an old Chhatri in old Lakkar (wood) Mandi, besides many other structures made of small bricks and historic lime plaster.

“The state government has ignored the preservation of the rich heritage of the holy city. Due to negligence of the SGPC, heritage buildings in Amritsar have been demolished in the name of Kar Sewa,” said Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM). The AVM has repeatedly requested the government to form an Amritsar Walled City Authority on the lines of Lahore for systematic preservation of heritage, to no avail.

Heritage expert professor Balvinder Singh said, “When the authorities do decide to preserve our heritage, they end up damaging it.”

“Why don’t we opt for the Heritage Blue Plaque Scheme, replicating the London Heritage Plan to create awareness on the links between historic personalities and heritage buildings,” said professor Amanpreet Singh Gill, a Sikh heritage expert.

Additional chief secretary, tourism and cultural affairs, Sanjay Kumar, said, “Many heritage buildings have been preserved and restored in Amritsar. If any structure has been neglected, we will look into it.”

“We cannot comment on the past. Today, we are all working hard to ensure that our heritage stays intact,” said Harjinder Singh Dhami, honourary chief secretary, SGPC.