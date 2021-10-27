Home / Cities / Others / AMU celebrates India’s one billion Covid-19 vax doses
AMU celebrates India’s one billion Covid-19 vax doses

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) celebrated the feat of administering one billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, on Tuesday
AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor congratulated all the health workers for their tireless effort due to which the country was able to achieve the target. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) celebrated the feat of administering one billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, on Tuesday. A webinar, ‘Billion Doses: A celebration of Science & Governance’ attended by senior doctors and other stakeholders and alumni across the globe was organised by J N Medical College of AMU.

Vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor, while presiding over the webinar extended congratulations to all the health workers for their tireless effort due to which the country was able to achieve the target.

He also urged various stakeholders to prepare for the vaccination of children in the future. “We need to vaccinate our children. Once we are able to achieve it, then the academic activities can normalise. We need to focus on research and clinical trials of children. However, safety is our major concern. AMU is ready for vaccine trials for children, as and when required,” he said.

The webinar was also attended by Dr Krishna M Ella, chairman & managing director, Bharat Biotech International Limited; Dr Ajai Ghai, state immunisation officer & joint director, family welfare; Pankaj Somani, senior national programme manager-health, UNDP; Prof M M Sufyan Beg, chairman alumni affairs committee of AMU; Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui, principal, J N Medical College; Prof Mohammad Shameem, principal investigator, vaccine trials; Dr Ali Jafar Abedi, AMU health officer; Prof Mohammad Aftab, additional medical superintendent, chairpersons of departments and several other senior faculty members.

