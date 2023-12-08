AMU hostels under scrutiny after firing incident; security measures beefed up

After a crossfire between two groups at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), authorities have strengthened security measures on the campus. The university’s vice chancellor, Prof Mohd Gulrez, presided over a crucial meeting on Friday to reinforce security measures and address concerns arising from the recent incident.

Aligarh Muslim University (HT File Image)

During the meeting, VC Prof Mohd Gulrez expressed his firm commitment to maintaining a secure and conducive campus environment for the students. Strongly condemning any attempts by external elements to disrupt peace on campus, he declared AMU’s zero-tolerance policy against nefarious individuals seeking to create a nuisance within the university premises.

The VC instructed proctor Prof Wasim, registrar Mohammad Imran (IPS) and the provost to issue clear directives permitting only bona fide and legitimate students access to university hostels and dining facilities. Emphasising the importance of safety, Prof Gulrez called upon the dean of students’ welfare and provosts of both boys’ and girls’ hostels to ensure that no non-student is allowed to stay in the university hostels.

To enforce these directives, the dining hall in-charge and gatekeepers have been instructed to maintain vigilance and prevent unauthorised individuals or non-students from entering the dining halls.

The university registrar assured the community that regular visits are being conducted around the library and various facilities to address the situation.

“AMU remains dedicated to upholding the interests of its students and will continue to take proactive measures to safeguard the campus environment,” said Omar S Peerzada, the public relations officer of AMU, Aligarh.

Proctor Prof Wasim Ali stated that the proctor’s office is prepared to seek assistance from the police if necessary to address any potential threats from outside criminal elements.

Earlier, AMU authorities conducted a comprehensive night drill.

The initiative comes after a firing incident on the AMU campus on Wednesday when an MBBS intern was injured in the ankle by a gunshot during a crossfire between two groups. One of the accused, Mehtab, was arrested, and a case under section 307 (attempted murder) was registered at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh, informed SHO Civil Lines Rajeev Kumar.

